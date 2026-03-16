Iranian embassy in India seeks cash donations amid online transfer issues

The Embassy of Iran in New Delhi has appealed for cash donations from supporters in India after reporting difficulties with online bank transfers intended to support humanitarian relief efforts for Iranians affected by the ongoing conflict in the region.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, the embassy thanked Indian citizens for their willingness to assist but said technical problems had made it challenging to receive funds through electronic transfers.

“Due to some reported difficulties in transferring funds to the embassy’s account, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our dear Indian brothers and sisters for their continued support,” the post said.

Officials advised donors to avoid using digital payment platforms such as Google Pay for the time being and instead encouraged supporters to make contributions directly at the embassy in cash.

“Cash donations may be made directly at the embassy,” the mission added, while expressing appreciation for the patience and solidarity shown by Indian supporters. Embassy representatives said efforts were under way to resolve the online payment issues.