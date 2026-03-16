Iranian embassy in India seeks cash donations amid online transfer issues
Mission thanks Indian supporters but advises contributors to avoid digital payments as technical problems persist
The Embassy of Iran in New Delhi has appealed for cash donations from supporters in India after reporting difficulties with online bank transfers intended to support humanitarian relief efforts for Iranians affected by the ongoing conflict in the region.
In a message shared on the social media platform X, the embassy thanked Indian citizens for their willingness to assist but said technical problems had made it challenging to receive funds through electronic transfers.
“Due to some reported difficulties in transferring funds to the embassy’s account, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to our dear Indian brothers and sisters for their continued support,” the post said.
Officials advised donors to avoid using digital payment platforms such as Google Pay for the time being and instead encouraged supporters to make contributions directly at the embassy in cash.
“Cash donations may be made directly at the embassy,” the mission added, while expressing appreciation for the patience and solidarity shown by Indian supporters. Embassy representatives said efforts were under way to resolve the online payment issues.
The appeal comes as tensions escalate in West Asia following military strikes by Israel and the United States on Iranian targets. Iran has responded with retaliatory attacks across the Gulf region, targeting American and Israeli interests.
As the conflict intensifies, the humanitarian consequences have prompted individuals in several countries, including India, to seek ways to offer assistance.
A day earlier, the embassy had shared its bank account details online after receiving repeated requests from Indian citizens wishing to contribute to relief efforts. The mission provided information for its account at the State Bank of India and asked donors making electronic transfers to send confirmation of their payments via WhatsApp.
However, embassy officials later indicated that technical hurdles had complicated the process, making direct cash contributions the most reliable method for the time being.
The embassy’s request reflects both the willingness of many Indians to support humanitarian efforts during the crisis and the practical challenges of transferring funds quickly and securely amid disruptions affecting banking and digital systems.
India and Iran maintain longstanding cultural, economic and diplomatic ties, with cooperation across areas such as trade, energy and regional development.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines