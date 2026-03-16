US says Iran war may end within weeks as Tehran vows to keep fighting

Senior officials in the administration of Donald Trump have suggested that the ongoing war with Iran could conclude within weeks, even as fighting continues across the Middle East and global energy markets remain unsettled.

The conflict, now in its third week, has already disrupted oil shipments through the strategic Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes. Shipping through the narrow waterway has slowed dramatically amid security concerns, contributing to rising global oil prices.

Speaking on ABC’s This Week, Chris Wright said the administration believed the military campaign was advancing quickly, although he acknowledged that outcomes in wartime are uncertain.

“There’s no guarantees in wars at all,” Wright said during an interview with ABC News presenter Martha Raddatz. However, he added that the conflict was likely to conclude soon. “I think that this conflict will certainly come to an end in the next few weeks, could be sooner than that,” he said.

Kevin Hassett echoed that assessment, suggesting the operation was progressing faster than initially anticipated. Speaking on CBS’s Face the Nation, Hassett said military planners had originally expected the campaign to last four to six weeks.

“The Department of War believed that it would take four to six weeks to complete this mission and that we’re ahead of schedule,” he said.