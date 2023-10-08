Iran, Turkey discuss developments in Palestinian–Israeli conflict

Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan have discussed the developments in the Palestinian–Israeli conflict in the wake of a massive military operation by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) against Israel.

In a phone call, the two foreign ministers highlighted the necessity for respecting the Palestinian people's rights while evaluating the latest developments in the Arab state, according to a statement released by the Iranian foreign ministry on Saturday, 7 October.

The Iranian foreign minister described the Hamas move as "a consequence of Israel's constant crimes against Palestine".

On Saturday, several other Iranian officials also expressed their support for the Hamas military operation against Israel, the Xinhua news agency reported.