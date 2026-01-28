Iran’s president warns of regional instability as US carrier arrives in region

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as regional tensions intensified following the arrival of a United States aircraft carrier in nearby waters.

The call, confirmed by both Iranian and Saudi authorities on Tuesday, took place against a backdrop of escalating rhetoric from Washington and renewed fears of military confrontation involving Iran, the US and Israel, Al Jazeera reported.

According to a statement from Pezeshkian’s office, the Iranian leader criticised what he described as US “threats”, arguing that external pressure, including economic sanctions and political interference, had failed to weaken Iran and would only destabilise the wider region. He said recent hostilities were aimed at undermining regional security but would ultimately prove counterproductive.

Saudi state media reported that Prince Mohammed welcomed dialogue and reiterated Riyadh’s commitment to regional stability and development. He stressed the importance of unity among Islamic nations and rejected any form of aggression or escalation against Iran.

The Saudi Press Agency said the crown prince also made clear that the kingdom would not permit its airspace or territory to be used for military operations targeting Iran, regardless of the actor involved. He further expressed support for resolving disputes through diplomacy to enhance security across the Middle East.

Iranian officials said Pezeshkian thanked Saudi Arabia for its stance on respecting Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, praising the crown prince’s role in promoting stability in the region.