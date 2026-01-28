Iran’s president warns of regional instability as US carrier arrives in region
President Pezeshkian warns Saudi Arabia of rising tensions with Washington and risks of wider conflict
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as regional tensions intensified following the arrival of a United States aircraft carrier in nearby waters.
The call, confirmed by both Iranian and Saudi authorities on Tuesday, took place against a backdrop of escalating rhetoric from Washington and renewed fears of military confrontation involving Iran, the US and Israel, Al Jazeera reported.
According to a statement from Pezeshkian’s office, the Iranian leader criticised what he described as US “threats”, arguing that external pressure, including economic sanctions and political interference, had failed to weaken Iran and would only destabilise the wider region. He said recent hostilities were aimed at undermining regional security but would ultimately prove counterproductive.
Saudi state media reported that Prince Mohammed welcomed dialogue and reiterated Riyadh’s commitment to regional stability and development. He stressed the importance of unity among Islamic nations and rejected any form of aggression or escalation against Iran.
The Saudi Press Agency said the crown prince also made clear that the kingdom would not permit its airspace or territory to be used for military operations targeting Iran, regardless of the actor involved. He further expressed support for resolving disputes through diplomacy to enhance security across the Middle East.
Iranian officials said Pezeshkian thanked Saudi Arabia for its stance on respecting Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, praising the crown prince’s role in promoting stability in the region.
The diplomatic exchange followed renewed warnings from US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran in response to Tehran’s violent crackdown on anti-government protests. Thousands have reportedly been killed during the unrest.
In recent days, Washington has dispatched the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the region. Speaking at a rally in Iowa on Tuesday, Trump again referred to a “large armada” heading towards Iran, while saying he hoped Tehran would comply with US demands and avoid confrontation.
Iranian officials have warned that any attack would prompt retaliation. A senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said neighbouring states would be considered hostile if their territory, airspace or waters were used against Iran.
Tensions have remained high since Israel carried out strikes on Iranian military and nuclear targets in June 2025, followed by US attacks on three nuclear facilities during a brief but intense conflict. Planned negotiations over Iran’s nuclear programme were derailed by the fighting, and talks have yet to resume.
While US officials have said Washington remains open to dialogue, analysts say Tehran is unlikely to accept demands to dismantle its nuclear programme under pressure. Iran’s foreign ministry has warned that any strike on the country would have consequences for the entire region, cautioning that instability would not be contained within Iran’s borders.
