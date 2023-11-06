Israel-Palestine conflict: Iran's top leader meets Hamas leader, expresses support

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei stressed his country's "permanent policy" of supporting the Palestinian resistance forces against Israel in a recent meeting with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Khamenei met with Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of Hamas, and his accompanying delegation in the Iranian capital Tehran, according to a statement published on the leader's website on Sunday, without specifying the date of the meeting.

Khamenei reiterated his praise for the "strong people of Gaza for their patience and resistance", and strongly deplored "Israel's crimes that are being perpetrated with the direct support of the United States and certain Western countries", Xinhua news agency reported.