Is the US preparing for a final strike before bowing out of West Asia?

Multiple attacks on ships were reported between 6 and 14 July, when the US claimed to have hit 70 targets in Iran, which retaliated by attacking US bases and strategic assets in the Gulf countries. Between 13 and 15 August, at least two vessels were attacked and another was hit the following day. On 18-19 August, three more ships were struck, killing two seafarers. Since February, there have been 62 confirmed attacks on ships and tankers and 17 confirmed fatalities.

While the US president may have lost his appetite for war, and has shifted his goal from neutralising the Iranian nuclear stockpile to keeping Hormuz open, there is no let-up in the military build-up in the region. Various media reports suggest that three US naval carrier strike forces (USS Abraham Lincoln, USS Gerald R. Ford and USS George Washington) are operating in the Arabian Sea for the first time in several decades. As many as 237 combat fighter jets and 209 aerial refuelling aircraft are positioned from bases in Europe to bases in the Gulf, reports said this week.

While few can make sense of what the US plans are and even fewer can predict what might happen, West Asia expert Trita Parsi’s grim post on X this week suggests we have not yet seen the end of the US-Iran war.

‘I am increasingly convinced that there will be a third round in the US-Israel-Iran war. It is not inevitable, but the signals I am picking up from the two sides, as well as from key GCC states, leaves me quite pessimistic. Tehran believes it has the military edge and is openly discussing going on the offensive instead of merely responding to American attacks. By that, Iran will not only have wrested control of the scope and geography of the war from the US, but also its timing. In the US, on the other hand, an increasingly frustrated Trump not only promises to annex a Strait he can’t open, but also threatens to bomb Oman…’

What is clear is that time is running out for the US president. Back in April, a record 55 per cent of Americans reported that their finances were getting worse. In July, 95 per cent of Americans believed there was an affordability crisis, while in August, two-thirds of Americans now say they can no longer afford groceries.