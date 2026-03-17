Israel claims Iran security chief Ali Larijani killed; no confirmation from Tehran: Report
Conflicting signals emerge as Iranian post appears online after Israeli claim
Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has claimed that Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani was killed, but there has been no official confirmation from Tehran, raising uncertainty over the reported development.
According to Reuters, Katz made the claim on Tuesday, while Israeli media earlier reported that Larijani was among the targets of Israeli strikes carried out across Iran on Monday night.
However, Iranian authorities have not confirmed the claim, and no official statement has been issued regarding Larijani’s status.
Conflicting signals after Israeli claim
Adding to the uncertainty, a post appeared on Larijani’s social media account later in the day, paying tribute to members of Iran’s navy described as “martyrs”.
“Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation… I beseech the Almighty God for the highest ranks for these dear martyrs,” the post said.
The message did not clarify whether it had been issued by Larijani himself or by his office, leaving his status unclear.
Reuters, citing Israeli officials, reported that Larijani was one of the intended targets of the strikes carried out across Iranian territory.
Key figure in Iran’s establishment
Larijani has been a prominent figure in Iran’s political and security establishment, having served as a nuclear negotiator and being regarded as a close ally of Iran’s top leadership.
His reported targeting comes amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in strikes and counter-strikes in recent weeks.
If confirmed, his death would mark one of the most high-profile casualties in Iran since the beginning of the current conflict, according to media reports.
The latest developments come against the backdrop of a widening conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States, with strikes reported across multiple locations in Iran.
Larijani was last publicly seen in Tehran during Quds Day rallies on Friday, according to reports.
The United States had also announced a reward of up to $10 million for information on several Iranian intelligence and military officials, including Larijani, earlier the same day.
There has been no independent verification of Israel’s claim, and the situation remains fluid.
Ali Larijani is a significant figure in Iran’s political and security establishment, with influence spanning strategic, diplomatic and ideological domains.
Larijani has played a key role during critical phases of Iran’s nuclear negotiations, representing Tehran in discussions with global powers. His experience in handling complex international engagements positioned him as a pragmatic voice within a system often marked by hardline positions. At the same time, his alignment with core state interests ensured he remained trusted within Iran’s establishment.
Beyond diplomacy, Larijani’s influence extends into domestic politics, where he was seen as a consensus-builder capable of navigating factional divides. His long tenure in senior positions gave him institutional depth and strategic insight into Iran’s governance and security priorities.
If reports about his targeting are accurate, it would represent more than just the loss of an individual. It could disrupt internal coordination within Iran’s leadership and impact ongoing diplomatic and security calculations, particularly at a time of heightened regional tensions.
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