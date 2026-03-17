Israel claims Iran security chief Ali Larijani killed; no confirmation from Tehran: Report

Israel’s Defence Minister Israel Katz has claimed that Iran’s security chief Ali Larijani was killed, but there has been no official confirmation from Tehran, raising uncertainty over the reported development.

According to Reuters, Katz made the claim on Tuesday, while Israeli media earlier reported that Larijani was among the targets of Israeli strikes carried out across Iran on Monday night.

However, Iranian authorities have not confirmed the claim, and no official statement has been issued regarding Larijani’s status.

Conflicting signals after Israeli claim

Adding to the uncertainty, a post appeared on Larijani’s social media account later in the day, paying tribute to members of Iran’s navy described as “martyrs”.

“Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation… I beseech the Almighty God for the highest ranks for these dear martyrs,” the post said.

The message did not clarify whether it had been issued by Larijani himself or by his office, leaving his status unclear.

Reuters, citing Israeli officials, reported that Larijani was one of the intended targets of the strikes carried out across Iranian territory.

Key figure in Iran’s establishment

Larijani has been a prominent figure in Iran’s political and security establishment, having served as a nuclear negotiator and being regarded as a close ally of Iran’s top leadership.

His reported targeting comes amid escalating hostilities between Israel and Iran, with both sides engaged in strikes and counter-strikes in recent weeks.