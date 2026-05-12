Israel deployed Iron Dome batteries to UAE during Iran conflict: US envoy
Ambassador Mike Huckabee highlights growing defence ties between Israel and UAE under Abraham Accords framework
Israel deployed Iron Dome missile defence batteries and personnel to the United Arab Emirates during the recent conflict with Iran to help defend the Gulf nation, US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said on Tuesday.
Huckabee made the disclosure while speaking at the Tel Aviv Conference, in what appeared to be one of the clearest public acknowledgements yet of the growing military and strategic coordination between Israel and the UAE since the normalisation of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 2020.
“I'd like to say a word of appreciation for United Arab Emirates, the first Abraham Accord member,” Huckabee said during the event. “Just look at the benefits. Israel just sent them Iron Dome batteries and personnel to help operate them.”
The UAE became the first Gulf Arab state in decades to establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords signed during the presidency of Donald Trump. The agreements paved the way for expanding cooperation in trade, technology, intelligence sharing and defence.
The Emirati government did not immediately comment on Huckabee’s statement. Israeli authorities also did not officially confirm details of the deployment.
However, Huckabee’s remarks are likely to reinforce perceptions of a rapidly expanding security partnership between Israel and Gulf Arab states that share deep concerns about Iran’s regional influence, missile capabilities and support for armed proxy groups across the Middle East.
The deployment reportedly took place during the Iran war, when tensions across the region sharply escalated and fears grew over possible missile and drone attacks targeting Gulf infrastructure and energy facilities.
Iron Dome is Israel’s highly regarded short-range missile interception system developed to counter rockets, drones and artillery projectiles. The system has played a central role in Israel’s air defence network during conflicts involving Hamas and other armed groups.
The reported deployment also highlights the increasing military interoperability emerging between Israel and Arab partners under the Abraham Accords framework, particularly amid continuing instability in West Asia and broader concerns over regional security architecture.
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