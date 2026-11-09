Eisenkot wins backing of 67 MPs, gets government formation mandate in Israel

President Isaac Herzog has asked Gadi Eisenkot to form Israel’s next government after 67 lawmakers recommended him, against 46 backing Benjamin Netanyahu

Eisenkot has 28 days to assemble a government and win parliamentary approval, with a possible 14-day extension

Arab parties helped secure his nomination, but opposition to governing alongside them presents a major obstacle to a coalition agreement

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday asked Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot to form the country’s next government, handing the former military chief a chance to replace Benjamin Netanyahu after securing recommendations from a majority of lawmakers.

Eisenkot received the backing of 67 members of the 120-seat Knesset, compared with 46 for Netanyahu. Seven lawmakers from United Torah Judaism, a party within Netanyahu’s bloc, declined to recommend either candidate.

The mandate gives Eisenkot 28 days to negotiate a government and secure parliament’s approval. He can seek a further 14 days from Herzog if he needs more time.

His nomination follows the 27 October election, which was widely viewed as a test of Netanyahu’s leadership but left neither of the principal rival blocs with a parliamentary majority.

Netanyahu’s alliance won 53 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu grouping, known as the Change Bloc, secured 48. Arab parties took the remaining 19 seats, giving them a pivotal role in determining who would receive the first opportunity to form a government.

Although Netanyahu’s Likud emerged as the largest individual party, the decision by United Torah Judaism’s seven lawmakers to withhold a recommendation reduced his support in the presidential consultations to 46.