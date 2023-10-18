Israel hails as 'superwomen' two Keralites for saving elderly couple during Hamas attack

Two women from Kerala working as caregivers of an elderly couple in Israel also became their lifesavers during the 7 October attack on the country by insurgents from the Hamas outfit.

The Israeli Embassy in India, in a post on social media platform X, has hailed the two Keralites -- Sabitha and Meera Mohanan -- as "Indian superwomen".

It also shared the viral video of Sabitha in which she narrates what happened on October 7 when Hamas group launched a surprise attack on Israel.

In her video message, Sabitha vividly describes the harrowing incident when she and Mohanan bravely protected themselves and the elderly couple they were caring for.

Gripping the door handle of the safety room inside the house tightly, they courageously held on, preventing the attackers from breaking in despite the hail of bullets coming their way.

Of the elderly couple they were taking care of, the woman was suffering from ALS disease, she said.