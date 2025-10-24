Israel halts progress on West Bank annexation bills amid criticism from US

Israel has temporarily frozen the legislative process on two controversial annexation bills concerning the West Bank, following their preliminary approval in Parliament earlier this week.

Ofir Katz, chairman of the government coalition, announced on Thursday that the proposed laws, which seek to extend Israeli sovereignty over the entire West Bank and formally annex the large settlement of Maale Adumim near Jerusalem, would not move forward “until further notice.”

The Knesset had voted on Wednesday in favour of the bills, a move coinciding with the visit of US vice-president J.D. Vance to Israel. The timing drew criticism from Washington, with Vance describing the vote as a “political stunt” devoid of real significance.

“If it was a political stunt, it was a very stupid political stunt, and I personally take some insult to it,” Vance told reporters before departing from Ben Gurion International Airport on Thursday.