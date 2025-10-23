Vance calls Israel's parliament vote on West Bank annexation an 'insult'

US vice-president J.D. Vance on Thursday sharply criticised a symbolic vote in Israel’s Parliament (Knesset) supporting the annexation of the occupied West Bank, calling it an “insult” and a rejection of Trump administration policy.

The Knesset on Wednesday narrowly passed a preliminary, non-binding motion endorsing annexation of the West Bank — a move widely seen as an attempt by hardliners to embarrass Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu while Vance was still visiting Israel.

The Bill, which needed only a simple majority of lawmakers present, passed 25–24, but is considered unlikely to advance through the additional rounds of voting required to become law. Netanyahu, who opposes the proposal, has several procedural tools to delay or block it.

Speaking to reporters on the tarmac at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport before his departure, Vance said he viewed the vote as deeply counterproductive. “If this is a political stunt, then it is a very stupid political stunt,” Vance said. “I personally take some insult to it. The policy of the Trump administration is that the West Bank will not be annexed by Israel.”

The vote has added to the growing strain on Netanyahu’s fragile right-wing coalition, which is already riven by internal divisions over the ceasefire deal with Hamas and Israel’s ongoing security posture. Some members of his alliance have criticised Netanyahu for what they see as excessive concessions, while others have pressed him to move ahead with annexation despite US opposition.