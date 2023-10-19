Israel-Hamas conflict impacts Frankfurt Book Fair

As the Frankfurt Book Fair prepares to open its doors on Wednesday, 18 October, to around 6,000 media representatives, current developments in Israel and Gaza are impacting the world's largest publishing trade event.

Repercussions could already be felt last Friday when the organizers of the LiBeraturpreis, a German award recognizing a female author from the Global South, announced that the award ceremony for Palestinian author Adania Shibli — set to take place during the book fair — would be postponed.

In an unrelated statement, Frankfurt Book Fair director Juergen Boos officially denounced the "barbaric" assault by Hamas and said that the event "stands with complete solidarity on the side of Israel." He also pledged to feature more Israeli voices during the event.

In response, a number of organizations from predominantly Muslim countries have withdrawn from the fair.