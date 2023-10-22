Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel hits mosque in West Bank's Jenin
The Israeli military claimed the mosque was being used to plan an "imminent terror attack"
Israeli aircraft struck the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday, 22 October killing two Palestinians and wounding several others, Palestinian medics said.
The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said the strike hit an area near al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold in the territory. Jenin was the focus of major Israeli military operations earlier this year.
According to Israel, "terror operatives" from Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were planning attacks were killed in an air strike.
The Israeli military said al-Ansar mosque "was used by the terrorists as a command center to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution".
Violence in the West Bank has flared since Hamas gunmen carried out terror attacks on Israel on 7 October. Israel has since then carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Hamas in Gaza.
Gaza-based journalist to DW: 'What people need is a cease-fire'
As aid trucks enter Gaza and Israeli airstrikes on the enclave intensify ahead of a seemingly imminent ground offensive, DW spoke by phone with Gaza-based journalist Hazem Balousha about the situation on the ground.
According to Balousha, the aid that arrived in Gaza via Egypt's Rafah crossing is not enough to help. "Gaza needs more fuel, needs electricity. The fuel is needed for the hospitals according to the officials, and for water wells, and to pump the water to the houses in Gaza Strip," he said.
The journalist also mentioned that people need drinking water which is "very limited" and "hard to get".
Balousha added that another problem in Gaza is the lack of shelters where people can hide from the airstrikes. The people "stay in their cars or literally in the streets," he said.
But what people in Gaza need most is a cease-fire, the journalist said. "Whenever I talk to people, they ask me when it's going to be over. Or is there a talk about a cease-fire, or a truce, or talks, or pressure or anything that will put an end to all of this," Balousha said.
