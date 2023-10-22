Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel hits mosque in West Bank's Jenin

Israeli aircraft struck the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank early on Sunday, 22 October killing two Palestinians and wounding several others, Palestinian medics said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance service said the strike hit an area near al-Ansar Mosque in Jenin refugee camp, a Palestinian militant stronghold in the territory. Jenin was the focus of major Israeli military operations earlier this year.

According to Israel, "terror operatives" from Hamas and Islamic Jihad who were planning attacks were killed in an air strike.

The Israeli military said al-Ansar mosque "was used by the terrorists as a command center to plan the attacks and as a base for their execution".

Violence in the West Bank has flared since Hamas gunmen carried out terror attacks on Israel on 7 October. Israel has since then carried out retaliatory airstrikes on Hamas in Gaza.