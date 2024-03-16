Israel-Hamas war: First ship unloads Gaza aid

A humanitarian ship carrying rice, flour, lentils, beans, tuna and canned meat has arrived in Gaza as the beseiged territory faces a severe food shortage.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will begin a Middle East trip. He will visit Jordan and Israel and meet with the leaders of both countries.

Militant Islamist group Hamas has criticized Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas for appointing a new prime minister of the Palestinian Authority.

Scholz to push for more aid for Gaza in Jordan, Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel to Jordan on Saturday to meet with King Abdullah II.

He is then set to travel to Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog on Sunday.

Scholz's office said he will use the trip to push for more aid to be delivered to Gaza and to warn Israel against a ground offensive in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

"Humanitarian efforts must be significantly improved... that is what [Scholz] will make clear in his talks in Israel," a government spokesperson said Friday.

Hamas slams Palestinian Authority over new prime minister

Militant Islamist group Hamas condemned the appointment of a new prime minister of the Palestinian Authority earlier this week.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmud Abbas appointed his longtime economic adviser Mohammed Mustafa to be prime minister after the government, which controls the West Bank, resigned three weeks earlier.

"Making individual decisions, and engaging in formal steps that are devoid of substance, like forming a new government without national consensus, is a reinforcement of a policy of exclusion and the deepening of division," said Hamas, which controls Gaza.

Hamas is categorized as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, Germany and others.