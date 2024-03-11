Israel-Hamas war: US, Jordan air-drop aid to Gaza residents

Netanyahu says Biden 'wrong' in critique of war policy

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected US President Joe Biden's comment that Israel's approach to the war in Gaza was "hurting Israel more than helping Israel."

In an interview with Politico, Netanyahu said he didn't know "exactly what the president meant."

"If he meant by that that I'm pursuing private policies against the majority, the wish of the majority of Israelis, and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he's wrong on both counts," the news outlet quoted him as saying.

The Israeli leader also vowed to press ahead with a ground operation of Rafah and repeated his rejection of the possibility of a Palestinian state.

In an interview Saturday with US news outlet MSNBC Biden said Netanyahu "must pay more attention to the innocent lives being lost as a consequence of the actions taken."

Biden described the death toll in Gaza, which has reached over 30,000, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, as "contrary to what Israel stands for."