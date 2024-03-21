Israel-Hamas war: IDF's Rafah assault prep will 'take time'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that "it will take same time" for Israeli forces to prepare an assault on the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

He said Israel's military will continue to operate in Khan Younis and refugee camps in the central Gaza Strip to eliminate and capture Hamas officials while preparing for operations further south.

The United States and others have called for Israel to hold off on launching major ground operations in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians are sheltering.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken returned to the Middle East to push for an agreement to secure a temporary pause in fighting and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

UNRWA: UN probe finds issues in 'critical areas'

A preliminary investigation into the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has been presented to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres following accusations by Israel that 12 of its staff had been involved in the October 7 attacks.

The UN fired the implicated staff members and launched an internal investigation, led by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, to assess the agency's neutrality. Israel has not made public any evidence to support its accusations against UNRWA.

The interim report found that "UNRWA has in place a significant number of mechanisms and procedures to ensure compliance with the Humanitarian Principle of neutrality," UN spokesperson Florencia Soto Nino said on Wednesday.

But investigators "also identified critical areas that still need to be addressed," Soto Nino said without saying what these were.

"The review group will now develop concrete and realistic recommendations on how to address these critical areas to strengthen and improve UNRWA," Soto Nino said.

A final report on UNRWA will be presented to Guterres on April 20 and will be made public.