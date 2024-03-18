Rafah update: "No amount of international pressure will stop us"

Thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities on Saturday night, demanding the release of the hostages held by the Islamist militant group Hamas in Gaza calling for fresh elections.

The protesters included relatives of the hostages as well as opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Several demonstrations occurred in Tel Aviv, blocking main roads. In some instances, protesters scuffled with police.

"Our prime minister has forgotten that he is also the prime minister of 134 hostages," the DPA news agency quoted one relative as saying at a protest.

"They have no more time, we have no more time. Do something now, we need you!"

Meanwhile, in Jerusalem, hundreds of people also gathered outside the residence of President Isaac Herzog.

In the October 7 terror attacks on southern Israel, Hamas militants killed about 1,200 people and took some 240 more hostage. About 100 of them were released during a temporary November cease-fire.

Israel, Germany and the United States are among the countries that classify Hamas as a terror organization.