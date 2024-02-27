Gaza: Israel may halt its offensive for Ramzan

US President Joe Biden has said a hostage release deal could see a pause in fighting over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

A draft proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza was shared with the Palestinian militant group Hamas as part of the ongoing truce talks in Paris, according to the Reuters news agency.

The proposal includes a 40-day pause in Israel's military actions in Gaza and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages.

For each Israeli hostage, 10 Palestinian prisoners will be released as per the draft proposal, a source privy to the ongoing dialogue told Reuters news agency on Tuesday, 27 February.

As part of the ceasefire agreement, the source said that hospitals and bakeries in Gaza will also be repaired and reconstructed, and 500 trucks carrying aid will be allowed to enter the besieged territory.