Israel has killed over 350 in Khan Younis in past 48 hrs: Gaza govt
The Hamas-run government issued a statement on weekend casualties at the hands of the Israeli army, in what was once called a 'safe zone'
The Hamas-run government in Gaza said in a statement that the Israeli army killed at least 350 Palestinians in the past 48 hours in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Medical teams were unable to reach the dozens of bodies scattered on the streets, the statement issued on Sunday, 28 January, added.
It also noted that local residents had to bury the dead in the courtyard of the city's Nasser Hospital, as they could not take them to the Khan Younis cemetery, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Sunday that Nasser Hospital has been filled with medical waste due to a blockade by the Israeli army, noting that at least 7,000 wounded and sick people in the enclave are in urgent need of life-saving treatment.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society warned in a statement about the depletion of the oxygen supply at Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis given the ongoing siege by Israeli forces, which has made it difficult for medical teams at the hospital to perform surgical operations.
Since its onset on 7 October 2023, the months-long retaliation of Israel against the Hamas attack in its territory has led to a Palestinian death toll of 26,422, with the number of injuries rising to 65,087, according to the Gaza health ministry's figures on Sunday.
