Israel has killed over 350 in Khan Younis in past 48 hrs: Gaza govt

The Hamas-run government in Gaza said in a statement that the Israeli army killed at least 350 Palestinians in the past 48 hours in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Medical teams were unable to reach the dozens of bodies scattered on the streets, the statement issued on Sunday, 28 January, added.

It also noted that local residents had to bury the dead in the courtyard of the city's Nasser Hospital, as they could not take them to the Khan Younis cemetery, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry said on Sunday that Nasser Hospital has been filled with medical waste due to a blockade by the Israeli army, noting that at least 7,000 wounded and sick people in the enclave are in urgent need of life-saving treatment.