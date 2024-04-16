Israel launches 'diplomatic offensive' against Iran

Israel's foreign minister Israel Katz has launched what he called a "diplomatic offensive" against Iran following the major Iranian attack on Israel.

"This morning I sent letters to 32 countries and spoke with dozens of foreign ministers and leading figures around the world," Katz wrote on Tuesday, 16 April on the X platform.

He called for sanctions to be imposed on Iran's missile programme and for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be declared a terrorist organisation. Katz believes these measures would help slow down and weaken Tehran.

"Iran must be stopped now - before it is too late," he wrote.