Israel: Netanyahu accused of using 'foreign interference' claims to undermine poll results
Yashar party leader calls for impartial probe into foreign involvement, warns against delaying the convening of Israel’s 26th Knesset
Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using allegations of foreign interference in the elections to cast doubt on the results and potentially delay the convening of the 26th Knesset.
In a post on X, Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party, called for an impartial investigation into suspected foreign involvement. He said unverified allegations should not be used to question the legitimacy of the election results or delay the new parliament from convening on schedule.
Eisenkot accused Netanyahu and his allies of attempting to influence public opinion before the allegations had been properly investigated. He also said the Israeli public had voted against the incumbent government.
Eisenkot welcomed Netanyahu’s condemnation of alleged Qatari involvement in Israeli affairs, describing foreign interference as a serious matter, particularly given Qatar’s alleged links to Hamas. He said such interference would be equally serious if it occurred within the Prime Minister’s Office or the electoral system.
He called on the Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security agency, to investigate the allegations promptly and without bias. He also demanded strict action against anyone found to have compromised or attempted to compromise the integrity of the elections.
Eisenkot said the investigation should not interfere with the timely convening of the 26th Knesset, adding that respecting the voters’ mandate was fundamental to Israeli democracy.
The controversy follows a directive by Justice Noam Sohlberg, chair of Israel’s Central Elections Committee, asking Shin Bet chief David Zini to investigate allegations of improper foreign influence through funding provided by entities suspected of acting against Israeli interests. Sohlberg has asked the agency to submit its findings within a week.
Netanyahu described the allegations as an “earthquake” and claimed that foreign entities had interfered in the elections in favour of Arab parties. He also urged Zionist parties to rule out cooperation with Ra’am and the Joint List. The allegations have yet to be established through the investigation.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir also called for action against Arab party leaders and other individuals suspected of involvement.
Israel Police said complaints concerning electoral integrity would be investigated thoroughly and impartially. Authorities also announced arrests in connection with a probe into suspected election bribery.
The allegations have added to political tensions as rival blocs seek to secure the 61 seats required for a majority in the 120-member Knesset and form a government.