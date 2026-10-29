Israel: Netanyahu accused of using 'foreign interference' claims to undermine poll results

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Thursday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of using allegations of foreign interference in the elections to cast doubt on the results and potentially delay the convening of the 26th Knesset.

In a post on X, Eisenkot, who leads the Yashar party, called for an impartial investigation into suspected foreign involvement. He said unverified allegations should not be used to question the legitimacy of the election results or delay the new parliament from convening on schedule.

Eisenkot accused Netanyahu and his allies of attempting to influence public opinion before the allegations had been properly investigated. He also said the Israeli public had voted against the incumbent government.

Eisenkot welcomed Netanyahu’s condemnation of alleged Qatari involvement in Israeli affairs, describing foreign interference as a serious matter, particularly given Qatar’s alleged links to Hamas. He said such interference would be equally serious if it occurred within the Prime Minister’s Office or the electoral system.

He called on the Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic security agency, to investigate the allegations promptly and without bias. He also demanded strict action against anyone found to have compromised or attempted to compromise the integrity of the elections.

Eisenkot said the investigation should not interfere with the timely convening of the 26th Knesset, adding that respecting the voters’ mandate was fundamental to Israeli democracy.