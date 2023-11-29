Israel-Palestine conflict: 160 bodies recovered in Gaza within 24 hours

At least 160 bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes were retrieved by rescue teams in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours, the Hamas-run Government Media Office (GMO) said.

The GMO said that the bodies were recovered from various locations in the besieged coastal enclave, using manual and rudimentary tools, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since the ongoing humanitarian pause entered into force on 24 November, airstrikes, shelling and ground clashes have largely ceased in Gaza.

The office also stated that, since the start of hostilities on October 7, more than 15,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, including about 6,150 children and 4,000 women.