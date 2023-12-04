Palestine war: Gaza reports Israel used 100,000 bombs, rockets since 7 Oct

The Hamas-controlled government's media office (GMO) in Gaza has said Israel has attacked the besieged enclave with approximately 100,000 bombs and rockets since the ongoing conflict erupted on 7 October.

GMO director Ismael Al-Thawabteh told reporters on the night of 2 October that some of the bombs weigh 2,000 pounds "with the deliberate and brutal intention of targeting civilians", reports Xinhua news agency.

Al-Thawabteh added that the Palestinian death toll in Israel's assaults has risen to 15,207 as of 2 December afternoon, and the number of missing people has risen to over 7,500, either trapped under the rubble or with their fate unknown, while the wounded count has reached 40,650.

He condemned the restrictive policies preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, calling for the daily entry of a thousand trucks carrying genuine aid and supplies and 1 million litres of fuel to salvage whatever can be saved from the deadly conflict.

Moreover, the official urged the entry of hundreds of pieces of equipment and machinery for relief, emergency response teams, and civil defense to retrieve hundreds of corpses still buried under rubble.

"These are necessary to clear the debris resulting from the bombing and destruction of hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, hospitals, streets, and critical facilities," stressed Al-Thawabteh.