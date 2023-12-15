Israel-Palestine conflict: Gaza tunnels built to resist possible flooding attempts says Hamas

In response to recent reports that Israel has begun limited flooding of some of Gaza's tunnels with seawater, a Hamas spokesperson said the militant group built the complex underground network system to withstand possible attempts to pump water into them.

"The tunnels were built by well-trained and educated engineers who considered all possible attacks from the occupation, including pumping water," CNN quoted spokesperson Osama Hamdan as saying at a news conference in Beirut.

"(The tunnels) are an integral part of the resistance, and all consequences and expected attacks have been taken into account," he added.

Earlier this week, a US official told CNN that Israel has informed Washington it has started “carefully testing out” flooding some of Gaza's tunnels with seawater “on a limited basis” to test the ability to degrade the militant group's underground network on a larger scale.

The official however, noted that the Israelis were still unsure of whether it will work.

"But they assured the US that they are being careful to only test it in tunnels where they do not believe hostages are being held," he added.