Israel-Palestine conflict: IDF says it destroyed Hamas hideout
The Israeli military has said it destroyed a tunnel complex used as a hideout by Yehya Sinwar. Israel has also launched strikes in Lebanon and Syria
Gaza conditions pushing people to 'lose their dignity,' WHO coordinator says
The deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip are continuously surprising the humanitarian community "and not in a good way," said Sean Casey, a health emergency coordinator with the World Health Organization.
"The conditions that people are in are shocking," Casey told DW on Saturday, 30 December. "It's pushing people to really lose their dignity and to lose their safety, to lose their sense of security."
Casey spoke of rampant displacement, saying around 90% of the besieged strip's population has now been displaced, many of whom not for the first time. Some residents have been displaced from the north to central Gaza, then again to the south.
He said the continuous southward influx is "causing a huge amount of pressure" in the southern city of Rafah.
"It's hard to even move around Rafah because the streets are so full of people, but it creates a huge risk for the spread of infectious diseases," he said.
Casey also addressed the food insecurity issues in Gaza, saying that "we don't have enough food, water, sanitation facilities" for all of the people moving southward.
"Almost every family in Gaza now is reducing their food intake, skipping meals, and now displacement is at an enormous scale, and more and more people are being pushed into a very small area here in the south, and it creates very poor living conditions."
He also spoke about "emotional distress," especially among children.
"You see them, just standing on the street, not knowing what to do," he said.
Israel launches retaliatory strikes against targets in Syria, Lebanon
The Israeli military said early Saturday, 29 December that it had carried out strikes in Syria after two rockets fired from the country landed in open areas in Golan Heights.
"Following the report regarding sirens sounding in northern Israel, a short while ago two launches that were identified crossing from Syria fell in an open area," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. "The IDF is striking the sources of fire."
The statement also said Israel targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon, including a rocket-launching site, earlier in the day.
Israel captured the Golan Heights, a strategic plateau overlooking northern Israel, from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war. It subsequently annexed the area in a move that was not recognized by the UN.
IDF says it destroyed terror attack mastermind's hideout in Gaza city
The Israeli military said it had destroyed a tunnel complex used as a hideout by Yehya Sinwar in the Gaza Strip.
Sinwar was believed to be the mastermind of the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that left 1,200 people dead and saw 240 more taken hostage.
The Israel Defense Forces said the tunnel complex was in the basement of one of the houses Sinwar used in Gaza City.
The shaft led to a network designed for lengthy stays and could serve as a command center outfitted with electricity, an elevator, prayer rooms, bathrooms and air conditioning, it said.
The IDF statement could not be independently verified.
Sinwar is now believed to be in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
Israel classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization, as do the United States, the European Union, Germany, and several other states.
US man allegedly motivated by Hamas attack arrested trying to join al-Shabab
A US citizen living in Egypt has been charged for trying to join militant Islamist group al-Shabab, the US Justice Department said, alleging he was motivated by Hamas' attack on Israel.
The 23-year-old was arrested on December 14 after flying to Nairobi, Kenya, where prosecutors say he was planning to meet with militants before traveling to train in Somalia.
He was charged with "attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization," and appeared in a US court on Friday.
He was "motivated by the heinous terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, devoted himself to waging violent jihad against America and its allies," US Attorney Damian Williams said.
Prosecutors also said in exchanges with an FBI confidential source and postings online that the accused said he had been thinking about "engaging in jihad for a long time," but that he was "not capable of doing it" before Hamas attacked Israel, the complaint said.
