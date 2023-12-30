Israel-Palestine conflict: IDF says it destroyed Hamas hideout

Gaza conditions pushing people to 'lose their dignity,' WHO coordinator says

The deteriorating conditions in the Gaza Strip are continuously surprising the humanitarian community "and not in a good way," said Sean Casey, a health emergency coordinator with the World Health Organization.

"The conditions that people are in are shocking," Casey told DW on Saturday, 30 December. "It's pushing people to really lose their dignity and to lose their safety, to lose their sense of security."

Casey spoke of rampant displacement, saying around 90% of the besieged strip's population has now been displaced, many of whom not for the first time. Some residents have been displaced from the north to central Gaza, then again to the south.

He said the continuous southward influx is "causing a huge amount of pressure" in the southern city of Rafah.

"It's hard to even move around Rafah because the streets are so full of people, but it creates a huge risk for the spread of infectious diseases," he said.

Casey also addressed the food insecurity issues in Gaza, saying that "we don't have enough food, water, sanitation facilities" for all of the people moving southward.

"Almost every family in Gaza now is reducing their food intake, skipping meals, and now displacement is at an enormous scale, and more and more people are being pushed into a very small area here in the south, and it creates very poor living conditions."

He also spoke about "emotional distress," especially among children.

"You see them, just standing on the street, not knowing what to do," he said.