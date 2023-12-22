Israel-Palestine conflict: Israel advocacy group files legal complaint against Red Cross

The Shurat HaDin -- an Israeli advocacy group -- has taken legal action against the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) accusing the humanitarian organisation of inaction over Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

The advocacy group -- which fights legal battles worldwide on behalf of Israeli victims -- filed the complaint in Jerusalem on behalf of families of 24 hostages.

The group has criticised the ICRC for allegedly failing to act to fulfill its mandate and moral duty to visit the kidnapped Israelis held as captives in Gaza.

“We cannot accept this disregard and disrespect for human lives, just because the hostages are Jewish,” Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, founder and President of Shurat HaDin said.

She said that the ICRC is simply “biased” and “apathetic” to Israeli lives.

“The ICRC was slow to intervene and did not act firmly to facilitate visits or try to supply the medicines required to the hostages,” she said.

Meanwhile, ICRC has said that the organisation is neutral and that the situation on ground is making it increasingly difficult to operate for the organisation.

During the visit of ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger to Israel, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum had insisted her to personally intervene and meet the Israeli hostages who were held in Hamas captivity.