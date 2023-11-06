Israel-Palestine conflict: Jordan airdrops medical aid to Gaza
The move follows Jordan's recall of its ambassador from Israel in protest of Gaza bombardment on 1 Nov
Jordan's King Abdullah II announced on Monday that the kingdom's air force air-dropped urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.
In a post on X, the monarch said: "Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."
Israeli military sources said that dropping of the aid by the Royal Jordanian Air Force was done with the knowledge and approval of the Israel Defense Forces.
On 1 November, Jordan recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest of the ongoing borbardment of Gaza.
Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said had said that that the envoy's return will be linked to Israel's cessation of its 'war' on Gaza, of the humanitarian disaster it causes, and of its actions that deprived Palestinians of their right to food, water, medicine, and a safe and stable life on their national soil.
Safadi had stressed that Jordan will continue to work towards ending the conflict in Gaza, delivering humanitarian assistance, protecting civilians, and safeguarding the region from its consequences.
Jordan has reiterated its call for a comprehensive and just peace between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 border.
Published: 06 Nov 2023, 10:08 AM