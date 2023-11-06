Israel-Palestine conflict: Jordan airdrops medical aid to Gaza

On 1 November, Jordan recalled its ambassador from Israel in protest of the ongoing borbardment of Gaza.

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said had said that that the envoy's return will be linked to Israel's cessation of its 'war' on Gaza, of the humanitarian disaster it causes, and of its actions that deprived Palestinians of their right to food, water, medicine, and a safe and stable life on their national soil.

Safadi had stressed that Jordan will continue to work towards ending the conflict in Gaza, delivering humanitarian assistance, protecting civilians, and safeguarding the region from its consequences.

Jordan has reiterated its call for a comprehensive and just peace between Palestine and Israel based on the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 border.