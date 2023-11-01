Israel-Palestine conflict: US State Secretary Blinken to visit Israel again on 3 Oct

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will again travel to Israel on Friday during which he is scheduled to hold meetings with government officials in the Jewish nation.

“Secretary Blinken will travel to Israel on Friday for meetings with members of the Israeli government, and then will make other stops in the region," CNN quoted State Department spokesman Matthew Miller as saying to reporters on Tuesday.

Blinken has made multiple visits to Israel since the Hamas launched its unprecedented attack on 7 October.

Besides Israel, Blinken made trips to Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt last month.