Israel passes law to limit powers of judiciary amid massive protests

Israeli lawmakers have passed the first law limiting the Supreme Court's power, an important step for the government's controversial plan to overhaul the country's judicial system, amid massive protests across the country.

The law was passed on Monday with 64 in favour and zero vetoes in the 120-seat Parliament, as opposition lawmakers boycotted the final vote, Xinhua news agency reported.

The law cancels the Supreme Court's power to overrule decisions by the government that it deems "unreasonable". It is a key part of the ruling government's contentious plan to weaken the Supreme Court and reshape the judicial system.