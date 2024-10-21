Israel strikes kill over 30 in Gaza, strikes on Lebanon continue

At least 33 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks throughout the Gaza Strip since dawn on Monday, international media reports have quoted medical sources as saying, including 18 in Jabalia refugee camp as the forced expulsion of residents by Israeli troops in the north continues.

Al Jazeera has quoted medical sources as saying at least 640 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its military operations in northern Gaza 17 days ago.

The UN Human Rights Office has expressed concern that Israel “may be causing the destruction of the Palestinian population in Gaza’s northernmost governorate through death and displacement”.

In Gaza, at least 42,603 people have been killed and 99,795 wounded in Israeli attacks since 7 October 2023, the day Hamas-led attacks killed an estimated 1,139 people in Israel, with more than 200 taken hostage.

The Israeli army has also claimed that about 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon to Israel on Monday afternoon. A military statement said aerial warning sirens were heard in the Upper Galilee and Central Galilee areas. Some of the rockets were intercepted while others crashed in uninhabited areas, and there were no casualties, the army said.