Israeli air strikes kill 13 in Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepens

At least 13 Palestinians, including two boys, a pregnant woman and nine police officers, have been killed in a series of Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local officials and hospital authorities.

One of the strikes on Sunday targeted a residential building in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Al Jazeera reported. Medical staff at Al-Aqsa Hospital said four people were killed in the attack, including a couple in their thirties and their 10-year-old son. The woman was reported to have been pregnant with twins, the news report said.

A 15-year-old neighbour was also killed in the blast and was taken to al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat, according to local reports.

Residents said the strike came without warning. Mahmoud al-Muhtaseb, who lives nearby, said people were asleep when the explosion occurred. “We woke up to the sound of a missile strike. It was very powerful,” he said.

In a separate incident later the same day, an air strike struck a police vehicle along the Philadelphi Corridor near the entrance to the central Gaza town of az-Zawayda, according to Gaza’s Interior Ministry.

Nine police officers were killed in the attack, including Colonel Iyad Ab Yousef, described by officials as a senior police figure in central Gaza. Fourteen other people were reported injured.

The Interior Ministry condemned the strike, saying the officers had been carrying out routine duties during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, including monitoring local markets and maintaining public order.

The Israeli military had not issued an immediate response regarding the reported strikes.