Israeli airstrikes kill dozens in Syria: reports

Reported Israeli airstrikes on Syria's Aleppo killed 42 people, including members of the Lebanese group Hezbollah, sources said on Friday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based monitoring group, said "forty-two killed, including six from Lebanon's Hezbollah group" in the Israeli air raid targeting an area near Hezbollah's rockets storage facilities. According to the group, the dead included 36 Syrian troops. Dozens of people were also injured, the group said.

The Israeli military declined to comment on the strikes in Syria.

The area struck was Aleppo's suburb of Jibreen in the south, near the Aleppo International Airport, at about 1:45 a.m. local time (2245 GMT Thursday).

Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said the airstrikes and militant attacks around Aleppo resulted in the death of civilians and military personnel.

The ministry reported that the Israeli airstrikes coincided with drone attacks launched from Idlib and western rural Aleppo by "terrorist organizations."

The ministry did not provide details on the number of casualties or specify whether the deaths resulted from the Israeli airstrikes or the militant groups' attacks.