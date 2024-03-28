Strikes by IDF, Hezbollah kill several in Lebanon and Israel

Strikes by Israeli forces and Hezbollah fighters killed people on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border on Wednesday as tensions and fear of a wider conflict continue.

An overnight strike on the southern Lebanese village of Hebbariye killed at least seven people. On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired a salvo of rockets at the Israeli border town of Kiryat Shmona, killing at least one individual.

Israel says it took out militants in Lebanon

Lebanese media reported that the overnight strike hit a medical center belonging to the Sunni militant group al-Jamaa al-Islamiya.

State-run news agency NNA said that "enemy fighter jets had hit a medical center" belonging to the group, adding that four seven medical staff were killed and four civilians wounded.

Israel's military claimed that it hit a military facility, killing only militants.

"A major terrorist from the organization 'al-Jamaa al-Islamiya,' who carried out attacks on Israeli territory, was eliminated at the site," the army said, adding that several of his colleagues were also killed.

Al-Jamaa al-Islamiya has previously said it would support Hezbollah — a Shiite militant group that receives support from Iran and has been designated a terrorist organization by Israel, the US and Germany and other governments — in its fight against Israel.