UN Security Council passes Gaza ceasefire resolution as US abstains

Almost six months into the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, the UN Security Council on Monday passed a resolution calling for an "immediate cease-fire" until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

It passed with the votes of 14 Security Council members while the United States abstained, marking a key shift in Washington's stance.

Four similar resolutions have failed, three of them vetoed by the US and another last weekby Russia and China.

What's in the UN Gaza resolution?

The resolution calls for a truce to lead to a "lasting, sustainable cease-fire."

The resolution also demands the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas' terror attack on Israel on October 7. However, this demand is not linked to the demand for a cease-fire during Ramadan, which ends on April 9.

It also emphasized "the urgent need to expand the flow of humanitarian assistance to... the entire Gaza Strip" and called for the "lifting of all barriers to the provision of humanitarian assistance at scale."

The resolution was sponsored by Algeria, the Arab bloc's current representative on the Security Council, together with other non-permanent members including Slovenia, Switzerland, Ecuador, Guyana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, South Korea and Sierra Leone.

"The Palestinian people have been suffering terribly for five months," said Algerian ambassador to the UN, Amar Bendjama. "This bloodbath has been going on too long. It's our obligation to put an end to it. Finally, the Security Council is taking responsibility."

The Palestinian envoy said that the resolution needed to be a "turning point" in ending the Gaza war. "This must signal the end of this assault, of atrocities against our people," Riyad Mansour said, holding back tears.

Whether or not Israel or Hamas will accept and implement the resolution is a different matter.

Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the US, the European Union, the United Kingdom and others, welcomed the resolution, saying it "affirms readiness to engage in immediate prisoner swaps on both sides."