Israeli forces destroy Hamas aircraft detection system in Gaza: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday claimed that a Hamas "advanced detection system" in Gaza used to identify aircraft, has been destroyed in airstrikes that hit more than 80 targets in the besieged coastal enclave.

"Yesterday (Tuesday), in a few minutes during a focused sortie, the IAF (Israeli Air Force) struck all of the sites of the network and demolished Hamas' ability to form an accurate picture of the skies and their efforts to target IDF aircraft," CNN quoted the IDF as saying in a statement.

According to the Forces, the latest targets also included two bank branches used by Hamas to fund militancy; an underground tunnel; two Hamas operational command centres; weapons storage facilities; and two Hamas compounds used for training, manufacturing and storing weapons.

Since Israel declared a war on Hamas in retaliation to the militant group's surprise attack on the country on October 7, the Jewish nation has been battering Gaza with continued airstrikes.