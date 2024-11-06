Israeli military says killed senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Israeli warplanes struck Lebanon on Wednesday, killing Hussain Abd Al-Haleem Harb, Hezbollah's commander in the Khiam region, Israel's military reported. In a statement, the military said Harb "directed and executed many rocket attacks against communities in the Galilee, and against the area of Metula specifically".

Over the past 24 hours, the Israeli Air Force has conducted around 70 strikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, according to military figures. In Lebanon, ground forces coordinated aerial strikes that killed "a number" of Hezbollah fighters, while in Gaza, Israeli soldiers reportedly killed "dozens" of individuals the military identified as militants.

UN agencies and partners continue to deliver humanitarian aid to crisis-impacted people in Lebanon amid escalating hostilities, Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres, said at a daily briefing.

On Monday, UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) delivered medical supplies and fuel for generators to the Burj Shimali Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre in Lebanon. A humanitarian convoy also delivered medical supplies, medicine and hygiene kits to a healthcare centre in Labweh, located in the Baalbek-El Hermel area.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) has already reached over 2 million vulnerable people in the country through its emergency assistance as well as regularly initiatives. The WFP is also providing food assistance to Lebanese and Syrian people fleeing across the border into Syria.