Israeli opposition observes 'partial' boycott of Knesset session in PM Modi's presence

Opposition lawmakers in Israel briefly walked out of the Knesset during a special session attended by Narendra Modi, protesting the exclusion of High Court president Isaac Amit, before returning later to hear the Indian prime minister’s speech.

Members of the Opposition skipped addresses by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the government of sidelining the judiciary after Amit was not invited to the event. The boycott followed earlier warnings by Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who had threatened to stay away unless the top judge was included.

Re-entering the plenum ahead of Modi’s remarks, Lapid greeted him and said the protest had “nothing to do with you”, seeking to distance the diplomatic visit from Israel’s domestic political tensions. “The entire State of Israel is filled with admiration for your leadership… and for the alliance, the eternal alliance between our two states,” he said while welcoming the Indian leader.

The dispute centres on a broader standoff between Netanyahu’s coalition and sections of the judiciary. After Amit was elected court president in January 2025, Justice Minister Yariv Levin declined to recognise his authority and has not formally published his appointment in the state gazette. Several ministers have also criticised court rulings, and Amit has been absent from multiple state ceremonies involving foreign leaders.