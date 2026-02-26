Israeli opposition observes 'partial' boycott of Knesset session in PM Modi's presence
Lawmakers protest exclusion of High Court president Isaac Amit; Yair Lapid tells Indian PM walkout had 'nothing to do with you'
Opposition lawmakers in Israel briefly walked out of the Knesset during a special session attended by Narendra Modi, protesting the exclusion of High Court president Isaac Amit, before returning later to hear the Indian prime minister’s speech.
Members of the Opposition skipped addresses by Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing the government of sidelining the judiciary after Amit was not invited to the event. The boycott followed earlier warnings by Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who had threatened to stay away unless the top judge was included.
Re-entering the plenum ahead of Modi’s remarks, Lapid greeted him and said the protest had “nothing to do with you”, seeking to distance the diplomatic visit from Israel’s domestic political tensions. “The entire State of Israel is filled with admiration for your leadership… and for the alliance, the eternal alliance between our two states,” he said while welcoming the Indian leader.
The dispute centres on a broader standoff between Netanyahu’s coalition and sections of the judiciary. After Amit was elected court president in January 2025, Justice Minister Yariv Levin declined to recognise his authority and has not formally published his appointment in the state gazette. Several ministers have also criticised court rulings, and Amit has been absent from multiple state ceremonies involving foreign leaders.
Explaining the walkout, Lapid’s Yesh Atid party said the protest was triggered by Ohana’s “disgraceful decision” to exclude the judge. “We will only return for the Indian prime minister’s speech to respect the alliance between the countries and express our appreciation for Prime Minister Modi’s standing by Israel,” the party said.
Opposition lawmaker Moshe Tur-Paz accused Ohana of “disgracing the dignity of the State of Israel,” adding that “primary election considerations cannot be allowed to affect Israel’s foreign relations.”
Ohana did not address the protest during his speech, instead praising Modi as a key ally and describing India-Israel ties as “a true strategic partnership.” He later awarded Modi the Medal of the Knesset for his “significant contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”
According to coalition sources, former legislators were invited to attend the session after Opposition members left, ensuring the chamber did not appear empty during television broadcasts.
Netanyahu’s allies criticised the boycott, with Ohana earlier calling Lapid’s threat an “illegitimate” tactic in an “internal political struggle.” Meanwhile, Benny Gantz’s Blue and White party said the episode underscored the need to “establish a broad, Zionist government” and avoid political disputes overshadowing diplomatic engagements.
Despite the brief walkout, Opposition members eventually joined the session for Modi’s address, signalling cross-party support for Israel’s strategic relationship with India even amid domestic political tensions.
