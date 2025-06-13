Israeli strikes on Iran: Can Trump deliver on 'America first' agenda?

Just hours before Israel launched strikes on Iran early on Friday, US President Donald Trump was still holding onto tattered threads of hope that a long-simmering dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme could be resolved without military action.

But with the Israeli military operation underway — something Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says will go on for “as many days as it takes” — Trump will be tested anew on his ability to make good on a campaign promise to disentangle the US from foreign conflicts.

“I gave Iran chance after chance to make a deal,” Trump said in a social media post. “I told them, in the strongest of words, to just do it,' but no matter how hard they tried, no matter how close they got, they just couldn't get it done."

The Republican administration's first reaction to the Israeli assault came not from Trump but from Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He sought to make clear the US was “not involved” and the administration's central concern was protecting US forces in the region.

The US is now shifting military resources, including ships, in the Middle East as it looks to guard against possible retaliatory attack by Tehran, according to two US officials speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The Navy has directed the destroyer USS Thomas Hudner to begin sailing toward the Eastern Mediterranean and has directed a second destroyer to begin moving forward, so it can be available if requested by the White House.

As Israel stepped up planning for strikes in recent weeks, however, Iran, had signalled that the United States would be held responsible in the event of an Israeli attack. The warning was issued by Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi even as he engaged in talks with Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme.

On Thursday, just hours before the strikes, Trump made the case that there was still time for diplomacy — but it was running out. The White House had even planned to dispatch Witkoff to Oman on Sunday for the next round of talks with Araghchi.