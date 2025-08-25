Israel’s strikes hit Yemen, ostensibly targeting Houthi rebels
The recent escalation follows the Houthi claim of firing a newly developed missile at Israel on 22 August, aimed at Ben Gurion airport
Israeli airstrikes targeted Yemen's capital Sanaa on 25 August, Sunday — days after Houthi rebels fired a missile that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said was the first cluster bomb the rebels had launched against Israel since 2023.
The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, reported that several areas in Sanaa were struck. According to the Houthi-led health ministry, at least two people lost their lives and 35 others were injured.
The rebels’ Al-Masirah TV reported a strike on an oil company, and social media videos displayed a large fireball at the scene.
Israel’s military stated it targeted the Asar and Hizaz power plants, describing them as “a significant electricity supply facility for military activities”, in addition to a military site in the presidential palace.
Residents in Sanaa reportedly told the Associated Press that they heard powerful blasts near a closed military academy and the presidential palace, and witnessed smoke rising around the central area of Sabeen Square.
“The sounds of explosions were very strong,” said Hussein Mohamed, a resident living near the presidential palace. Ahmed al-Mekhlafy described the force: “The house was rocked, and the windows were shattered,” he said in a phone interview with AP.
For more than 22 months, the Houthis have fired missiles and drones at Israel and have targeted ships in the Red Sea, acting in “solidarity with Palestinians amid the war in Gaza”.
Nasruddin Amer, the Houthi media office’s deputy head, vowed that attacks on Israel would continue, writing online, “Our military operations supporting Gaza won't stop, God willing, unless the aggression is stopped, and the siege is lifted.”
These Israeli strikes were the first to hit Yemen since the previous week, when Israeli forces said they targeted energy facilities allegedly used by the rebels.
The recent escalation followed the Houthis’ claim of firing a newly developed missile at Israel on 22 August, Friday, aiming for Ben Gurion airport. There were no reports of casualties or damage; Israeli officials said the missile broke apart mid-air after interception attempts.
An Israeli Air Force official, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the projectile as “a new threat — a cluster munition, meant to detonate into multiple explosives on impact”.
According to the official, “The use of cluster bombs makes interception more difficult and represents additional technology provided to the Houthis by Iran.” The official added that over 10 Israeli jets participated in Sunday's attacks.
Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz stated the country would continue to “impose an air and naval blockade”, but did not provide further details.
Over the past two years, Houthi attacks have disrupted Red Sea shipping, where about $1 trillion of global goods transit annually. Between November 2023 and December 2024, the Houthis used drones and missiles against more than 100 cargo and military ships. Their attacks paused briefly during a ceasefire in Gaza, before the US launched weeks of airstrikes against the group on orders from then-President Donald Trump.
In May, the United States announced a deal with the Houthis to halt airstrikes if the rebels stopped targeting shipping. However, the Houthis claimed the agreement did not bar attacks on what they viewed as Israeli-linked targets.
Last month, the Houthis declared they would attack merchant vessels associated with any company trading with Israeli ports, regardless of nationality, as part of what they called a new stage of military action against Israel.
Earlier in May, Israeli airstrikes struck Sanaa airport in a rare daytime assault, destroying much of the terminal and leaving craters in the runway. At least six passenger planes were damaged, including three owned by Yemenia Airways, as per airport officials.
With AP inputs
