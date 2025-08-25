Israel’s strikes hit Yemen, ostensibly targeting Houthi rebels

Israeli airstrikes targeted Yemen's capital Sanaa on 25 August, Sunday — days after Houthi rebels fired a missile that the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) said was the first cluster bomb the rebels had launched against Israel since 2023.

The Houthis, who are backed by Iran, reported that several areas in Sanaa were struck. According to the Houthi-led health ministry, at least two people lost their lives and 35 others were injured.

The rebels’ Al-Masirah TV reported a strike on an oil company, and social media videos displayed a large fireball at the scene.

Israel’s military stated it targeted the Asar and Hizaz power plants, describing them as “a significant electricity supply facility for military activities”, in addition to a military site in the presidential palace.

Residents in Sanaa reportedly told the Associated Press that they heard powerful blasts near a closed military academy and the presidential palace, and witnessed smoke rising around the central area of Sabeen Square.