Israel's defence minister says Gaza City could be destroyed

Israel’s defence minister on Friday issued a threat that Gaza City could be obliterated unless Hamas surrenders to Israel’s terms — a declaration that underlines how the government appears more committed to collective punishment than to any serious pursuit of peace.

The pronouncement comes as Israel readies an expanded offensive, even as humanitarian agencies, international leaders and its own citizens warn that such a move risks spiralling into outright catastrophe.

A day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promised to greenlight a large-scale assault, defence minister Israel Katz boasted that Gaza’s largest city could “turn into Rafah and Beit Hanoun”, both already reduced to ruins. On social media, he warned: “The gates of hell will soon open on the heads of Hamas’ murderers and rapists in Gaza — until they agree to Israel’s conditions for ending the war.”

Those conditions — the unconditional release of hostages and Hamas’ disarmament — are presented as non-negotiable. Yet Hamas has repeatedly said it would trade captives for an end to the war, a proposal that Israel rejects outright. The demand for unilateral disarmament, absent the recognition of Palestinian statehood, is less a realistic precondition than a guarantee of endless conflict.

The planned offensive is aimed at Hamas’ headquarters in Gaza City, where Israel claims an elaborate tunnel network exists. But the same city is also home to hundreds of thousands of civilians — families who have already been displaced multiple times and who have nowhere safe left to flee.