Italy: 2 Sikh men shot dead outside gurdwara; probe points to ‘planned execution’
Victims killed after Vaisakhi gathering in Bergamo province; attacker fled scene
Two Indian men were shot dead in northern Italy while leaving a gurdwara after a Vaisakhi gathering, with investigators probing the possibility of a “coldly planned execution”, local media reported.
The incident took place late Friday night in the town of Covo in Bergamo province, outside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, located in an industrial area.
The victims were identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, 48, from nearby Agnadello.
Attack outside place of worship
According to reports, the two men had just stepped out of a warehouse being used as a place of worship during Vaisakhi celebrations when the attacker approached them.
The assailant allegedly opened fire multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.
Investigators recovered around ten shell casings from the site, indicating the intensity of the attack.
No signs of sudden altercation
Initial findings suggest that the incident was not the result of a spontaneous altercation.
Authorities have reportedly ruled out the possibility of a sudden brawl escalating into violence and are instead examining the hypothesis of a premeditated attack.
A witness told reporters that the shooter was “an Indian” who was known to frequent the gurdwara.
According to the same account, a third person was also hit, with bullets grazing him during the firing.
Festival backdrop
The shooting occurred on the eve of an official Vaisakhi celebration that was scheduled to take place nearby on Saturday, with participation from local institutions.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the Indian and Sikh community in the region.
Italian authorities have launched an investigation into the killings, focusing on identifying the assailant and establishing the motive behind the attack.
Further details are awaited as the probe progresses.
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