Italy: 2 Sikh men shot dead outside gurdwara; probe points to ‘planned execution’

Two Indian men were shot dead in northern Italy while leaving a gurdwara after a Vaisakhi gathering, with investigators probing the possibility of a “coldly planned execution”, local media reported.

The incident took place late Friday night in the town of Covo in Bergamo province, outside the Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur Ji, located in an industrial area.

The victims were identified as Raginder Singh, 48, a resident of Covo, and Gurmit Singh, 48, from nearby Agnadello.

Attack outside place of worship

According to reports, the two men had just stepped out of a warehouse being used as a place of worship during Vaisakhi celebrations when the attacker approached them.

The assailant allegedly opened fire multiple times before fleeing the scene in a car.

Investigators recovered around ten shell casings from the site, indicating the intensity of the attack.

No signs of sudden altercation

Initial findings suggest that the incident was not the result of a spontaneous altercation.