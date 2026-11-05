Jaipur celebrates Pia Dandia's election to US House of Representatives from Florida

The festive season is witnessing an added celebration in Jaipur's Dandia household after Indian-American Democrat Pia Dandia won election to the US House of Representatives from Florida, defeating Republican candidate Casey Askar in a constituency traditionally dominated by Republicans.

Dandia's victory drew congratulations from Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who welcomed her as the third South Asian American woman in the House, alongside herself and Aisha Wahab.

"Congratulations to @PiaforCongress for winning her election! I am so excited to welcome the third South Asian American woman (along with me and @aishabbwahab) to the House!!!" Jayapal wrote on X.

Although born and raised in the United States, Dandia has maintained close links with Jaipur and India since childhood. Her family gathered at their home near Rambagh Circle Road in Jaipur to celebrate her election.

Dandia is the daughter of Dr Rohit Dandia and Bharati Dandia, and the granddaughter of Dr P C Dandia, a distinguished pharmacologist who is 101 years old. Dr P C Dandia served as professor emeritus at Sawai Man Singh Medical College in Jaipur, where his son also studied medicine.

Her paternal grandmother, Dr Chandrakanta Dandia, was director of the Department of Adult Education at Rajasthan University. Her parents moved to the United States around four decades ago.

Dandia grew up with strong connections to her Indian heritage. Her parents sent her on trips to India as a child to spend time with her cousins in Jaipur.

"Very early on, my parents would send me on solo trips to India to spend time with my cousins. These trips were life-changing and played a pivotal role in shaping my identity. They helped me understand how different democracies function and gave me a sense of global inequality," she said in a 2025 interview.