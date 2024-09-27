Japan set to elect new prime minister to succeed Fumio Kishida

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) will elect a new leader today, 27 September, to succeed prime minister Fumio Kishida.

The race is expected to be fiercely contested, with none of the nine candidates assured of an outright majority in the first round of voting.

The election will decide the next prime minister of Japan, as the LDP holds a majority in its parliament.

A total of 736 votes will be cast: 368 from LDP lawmakers and 368 from rank-and-file members. If no candidate secures a majority in the first round, the top two will proceed to a runoff later in the day.

In the first round, votes from rank-and-file members are crucial, as support among lawmakers is divided. However, in the runoff, the balance of power shifts. While the number of lawmakers' votes remains the same, grassroots votes are reduced to one per each of the LDP’s 47 prefectural chapters, giving more influence to Diet members.

The race, the first LDP leadership change since 2021, has drawn a record nine candidates, all pledging to renew the party. Former defence minister Shigeru Ishiba (67), youngest candidate Shinjiro Koizumi (43, and economic security minister Sanae Takaichi (63) are currently leading the pack, according to Kyodo News.

However, none is guaranteed a victory in the first round.

Shigeru Ishiba, a defence policy expert known for his regional revitalisation efforts, is popular among local supporters; but has struggled to gain backing from party lawmakers. This marks his fifth bid for the LDP leadership after four failed attempts.