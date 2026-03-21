Jerusalem: Al-Aqsa mosque shut on Eid, hundreds offer prayers outside Old City gates

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem remained closed to Muslim worshippers at the end of Ramadan on Friday for the first time in decades, with hundreds forced to offer Eid prayers outside the Old City amid heightened tensions linked to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Israeli authorities cited security concerns following the escalation of hostilities since 28 February, when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, as the reason for restricting access to the site.

Police barricaded entrances to the compound, preventing worshippers from entering and forcing many to gather near the gates of the Old City.

Worshippers stopped, prayers held outside

Eyewitnesses said Israeli forces blocked access routes early in the morning, with some worshippers being dispersed.

Hundreds were seen praying outside the Old City after being denied entry, while at least seven Palestinians were detained, according to reports.

A Jerusalem resident described the development as unprecedented.

“Today is the saddest day for Muslim worshippers in Jerusalem… What I fear is that this sets a dangerous precedent,” a worshipper was quoted as saying.

Site at centre of religious sensitivities

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, includes the Dome of the Rock and is one of Islam’s holiest sites. Jews refer to the area as the Temple Mount, believed to be the location of ancient Jewish temples.

The site has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Palestinians alleged that the restrictions are part of a broader effort to tighten control over the complex under the cover of security measures.