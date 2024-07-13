Joe Biden signs Resolve Tibet Act boosting US support for Tibet

President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill which enhances US support for Tibet and promotes dialogue between China and the Dalai Lama toward a peaceful resolution of the dispute over the status and governance of the remote Himalayan region.

China had opposed the Resolve Tibet Act and described it as a destabilising Act. The Act was passed by the House of Representatives last February and it cleared the Senate in May.

“Today, I have signed into law S. 138, the "Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act" (the "Act"). I share the Congress's bipartisan commitment to advancing the human rights of Tibetans and supporting efforts to preserve their distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage,” Biden said on Friday, 12 July in a late-night statement.

“My Administration will continue to call on the People's Republic of China to resume direct dialogue, without preconditions, with the Dalai Lama, or his representatives, to seek a settlement that resolves differences and leads to a negotiated agreement on Tibet,” Biden said.

The 14th Dalai Lama fled Tibet in 1959 and came to India where he set up the government-in-exile at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.

From 2002 to 2010, the Dalai Lama’s representatives and the Chinese government held nine rounds of dialogue that did not produce any concrete outcome.