Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, Peter Howitt win 2025 Economics Nobel

Today, 13 October, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced that Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt are the recipients of the prestigious 2025 Nobel Prize in Economics, formally known as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences. Mokyr and Howitt are American citizens while Aghion is French.

The award recognises their groundbreaking contributions to understanding the forces driving innovation and economic growth, fundamentally deepening knowledge on how technological progress propels societies forward.

The prize is the final Nobel accolade announced each year and carries a monetary award of 11 million Swedish kronor, approximately equivalent to $1.2 million.

This year’s unique decision split the award between the trio, with one half awarded to Mokyr for identifying the prerequisites for sustained growth through technological progress and the other half jointly to Aghion and Howitt for developing the influential theory of sustained growth through creative destruction.

Mokyr, a professor at Northwestern University in the United States, is celebrated for his historical perspective on innovation, having charted the conditions necessary for societies to maintain long-term economic growth driven by technological advancement. His work emphasises how knowledge accumulation and changing social institutions have enabled sustained progress across centuries.

The second recipient Aghion, affiliated with the Collège de France, INSEAD in Paris, and the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK, together with Howitt from Brown University, USA, formulated the modern theory of creative destruction.

This concept explains how economic growth arises as new innovations continuously replace outdated technologies and business models, fostering productivity and economic dynamism.