UK PM Keir Starmer faces growing revolt within Labour as ministers, MPs push for exit timeline

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was on Tuesday consulting senior colleagues over his political future amid a widening rebellion within the ruling Labour Party, with reports suggesting several cabinet ministers and nearly 80 lawmakers want him to announce a timeline for stepping down.

The political crisis has erupted less than two years after Labour’s sweeping parliamentary victory, following the party’s poor performance in last week’s local elections and mounting dissatisfaction within its ranks over Starmer’s leadership.

According to British media reports, senior ministers including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper have privately urged Starmer to clarify when he intends to leave office in order to pave the way for a leadership contest.

Almost 80 Labour MPs from across ideological factions within the party have reportedly demanded that Starmer announce a departure timetable.

Senior minister Darren Jones said Starmer was speaking to colleagues and weighing his options ahead of a crucial cabinet meeting.

“He’s listening to colleagues, and he’s talking to colleagues. I can’t get ahead of any decision he may or may not take,” Jones told Times Radio.