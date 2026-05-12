UK PM Keir Starmer faces growing revolt within Labour as ministers, MPs push for exit timeline
British PM consults colleagues over political future ahead of key cabinet meeting after local election setback
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was on Tuesday consulting senior colleagues over his political future amid a widening rebellion within the ruling Labour Party, with reports suggesting several cabinet ministers and nearly 80 lawmakers want him to announce a timeline for stepping down.
The political crisis has erupted less than two years after Labour’s sweeping parliamentary victory, following the party’s poor performance in last week’s local elections and mounting dissatisfaction within its ranks over Starmer’s leadership.
According to British media reports, senior ministers including Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper have privately urged Starmer to clarify when he intends to leave office in order to pave the way for a leadership contest.
Almost 80 Labour MPs from across ideological factions within the party have reportedly demanded that Starmer announce a departure timetable.
Senior minister Darren Jones said Starmer was speaking to colleagues and weighing his options ahead of a crucial cabinet meeting.
“He’s listening to colleagues, and he’s talking to colleagues. I can’t get ahead of any decision he may or may not take,” Jones told Times Radio.
The pressure on Starmer intensified despite his attempt on Monday to stabilise his position by pledging to govern with greater urgency and boldness in response to Britain’s economic and social challenges.
However, sections of Labour’s parliamentary party openly renewed calls for his resignation soon after the speech, deepening uncertainty around the government’s stability and contributing to a rise in British borrowing costs.
Starmer had warned that another Labour leadership contest could damage the party and revive the political instability that marked British politics in the years following the country’s decision to leave the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum.
Britain has already had four prime ministers in the past five years.
The latest turmoil comes just a day before King Charles III is scheduled to formally outline the government’s legislative agenda during the traditional State Opening of Parliament ceremony on Wednesday.
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