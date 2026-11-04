Keisha Lance Bottoms makes history as first Black woman elected US governor

Keisha Lance Bottoms wins Georgia’s governor race, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of a US state

Her victory delivers the Democrats’ first gubernatorial pickup of the 2026 midterm elections

Democrats also retain Georgia’s Senate seat as Jon Ossoff wins re-election, while control of Congress remains undecided

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms won Georgia’s governor race, becoming the first Black woman elected governor of any US state and delivering a significant victory for her party in the 2026 midterm elections.

Her win marked the first governorship to change party hands on election night, giving Democrats an early gain as voters across the country decided the balance of power in Congress and state governments.

At Bottoms’ election night gathering, supporters celebrated a result that carried both political and historic significance.

Conqula Milner, a 54-year-old veteran who works at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta, said she felt grateful and emotional about Georgia electing its first woman governor. She had expected Bottoms to win, she said, but had anticipated a closer contest.

Milner also expressed hope that the incoming governor would improve support for veterans.

Paula Sanders, a 69-year-old retired school counsellor, said Bottoms’ plans to improve life for Georgians had persuaded her to back the Democrat. As supporters danced and waited for the governor-elect to address them, Sanders described the result as a moment of pride for the state.