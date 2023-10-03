Khalistan supporters stage protest outside Indian High Commission in London

Khalistan supporters deplorably staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on Monday, 2 October.

The pro-Khalistan protesters, who were restricted to the opposite side of the High Commission, waved anti-India placards and chanted slogans in the presence of British security personnel.

This came on the back of Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doriaswamy not being allowed entry into a gurdwara in Glasgow the other day.

India and Canada are already involved in a bitter diplomatic spat. With relations taking a dive, India has issued a precautionary advisory to its citizens and travellers heading to Canada, urging them to exercise extreme caution due to the rising incidents of anti-India activities and politically sanctioned hate crimes and criminal violence in the country.